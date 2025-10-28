Creative Economy: Over 100 employers to recruit 1,000 job-seekers at Lagos fair

By Etop Ekanem

Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has announced the Lagos Career Fair 2025: The Creative Economy Edition.



Scheduled for October 31, 2025, at Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, the event aims to connect over 1,000 job-seekers aged 18-35 with more than 100 employers actively recruiting across Nigeria’s thriving creative economy.



Country Head of Programmes, Olamide Adeyeye, said the fair is open to young Nigerians with 0-5 years of work experience, with a special invitation extended to women, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Participating employers represent a diverse range of industries within the creative economy, including digital marketing agencies, content production studios, tech startups, and established brands, all with active vacancies.



He said attendees can benefit from structured recruitment booths, on-the-spot interviews, and personalized discussions with hiring managers. “This event promises to be a platform for jobseekers to explore opportunities and connect with potential employers in Nigeria’s burgeoning creative economy,” he said.



He said a major highlight of the event will be masterclass sessions led by top Nigerian creative professionals, including Tomike Adeoye, the celebrated content creator and host, and Esiaga, the accomplished videographer, expertly hosted by Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air), the renowned media personality and content creator.



“The comprehensive programme also includes a keynote address, goodwill message from a government representative, panel discussion addressing skills gaps in the creative economy, and an innovation showcase spotlighting emerging creative-tech startups,” he added.