INC moves to resolve suit stalling work on Museum, Research Centre in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Ijaw National Congress (INC) has waded into the court suit allegedly stalling the commencement of work on the Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre, at Otuabagi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The followed the setting up of a seven-man truth and reconciliation committee headed by retired Justice F. Tabai of the Supreme Court.

Three communities, namely, Otuabagi, Otuogidi and Oloibiri are bickering over the location of the Federal Government sponsored project.

President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba said based on preliminary investigation, the INC leadership sought and was granted two months leave of court on the suit to enable them midwife a credible out of court settlement of parties involved in the suit

Okaba, speaking at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa, regretted that several months after the ground breaking ceremony, well attended by dignitaries from the federal and state governments, oil companies and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, the project is yet to kick off.

He tasked the committee to interface with the parties involved and establish the truth in the matter and make specific recommendation for reconciliation of the parties.

His words, “Today, we are gathered to set the stage for proper investigation. We have decided to call this committee Truth and Reconciliation.

“The committee will establish the truth as to the various claims and counter claims made the different parties. Thereafter we will go into amicable settlement of the dispute which is important to the INC and to the Ijaw nation.

The President of pan Ijaw ethnic nationality, who noted how the Dangote Refinery slipped off the hands of the people of Ogun State to Lagos because of similar situations, described as embarrassing any attempt to frustrate the very important Oloibiri museum project.

He said: “The project is not about Oloibiri and those communities, it is about the Niger Delta. We have cried severally that we are neglected and marginalized. So, should a project of this magnitude be compromised?

“Are we not expected to embrace it? Now people are fighting over the location not being right and so forth.

“In fact, for us it is embrassing and very repugnant that a project that has come ostensibly to address our yearnings for development is being truncated by internal wranglings among ourselves. We must put a stop to all of this using Oloibiri as a starting point.”

On his part, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Barrister Fedude Zimugha assured the INC on behalf of his colleagues to discharge the assignment given to them diligently, as he noted that out of court settle is better in such situations.

“We will do as directed in line with the terms and reference. I do believe that my Lord, Justice F Tabai, HRM will give the right direction.

“From the little experience have got, litigation through the court is not the best to problem like this but where parties are settled amicably and that will remain binding,” he said

Other members of the seven-man INC truth and reconciliation committee include, Dr. Felix Tuodolo – Secretary, while Hon. Maria Ebikake, Comrade Morris Alagoa and Barr. Bomo Tom Fetepigi are to serve as members with five weeks to submit its report.

It would be recalled that the state government had also directed the Commissioners of Justice, Lands and Housing and Urban Development as well as Local Government and Community Development to immediately resolve the conflict among the three communities.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who gave the directive at a public function in Yenagoa, the state said the matter should not be left for the Ijaw National Congress (INC) alone to handle in order to enthrone enduring peace and stability among the three communities in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “It is sad to realize that we fight over the crumbs that fall from the table because of some differences. Some persons have taken the federal and state governments as well as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to court over the location of the Oil Museum. That’s a wrong signal.”