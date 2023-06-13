ill- Health: Ondo Assembly breaks silence on Akeredolu’s whereabouts

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

— He’s on medical leave

—Directs deputy to act

— To resume July 6

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has said that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is on medical leave and has directed his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to act.

With this, Oladiji, has cleared the air on the whereabouts of the governor and his refusal to hand over power to his deputy.

The Speaker, in a statement he personally signed in Akure, the state capital, said that the assembly had since received a letter from the governor informing them of proceeding on medical leave.

Oladiji said that” the Ondo State House of Assembly has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

According to him “the governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from 7th of June,2023 to 6th July,2023.

The speaker said that the leave which commenced on 7th of June,extends to 6th July,2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12(Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir(28th and 29th,June,2023)

“The Governor, had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away and has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July.

Oladiji said that “the governor is a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.