Igbo youths plan 2 million-man march for Uzor Kalu, begs Tinubu over Kanu

By Biodun Busari

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have scheduled next week Monday to stage a two million march in Abuja in support of the Senate Presidency ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The group disclosed this in a communique signed by the President General, Goodluck Ibem and Ndubuisi Uche, the Secretary and Okey Nwaoru, the Publicity Secretary, following the general meeting in Owerri, Imo state capital, on Wednesday.

It partly read, “Igbo youth groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has declared June 5 for a two million march in Abuja to press home its resolution that the senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is the authentic consensus candidate of the people of South East for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

“COSEYL rising from a general meeting of the association in Owerri on Wednesday also resolved in a communique that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the Senate President’s position to South East for fairness, equity and justice.

“That, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress should zone the position of the Senate President to South East geopolitical zone and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu the current Senate Chief Whip is the consensus candidate of the people of South East. This will ensure fairness, equity and justice”.

The Igbo youth group also urged President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, whose health condition has worsened in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“That, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is seriously sick and needs urgent better medical treatment by his doctors who knows his medical history and knows better how to treat him for a better medical result. This is pertinent to help reduce youth restiveness and insecurity in the South East,” COSEYL said.

Addressing security challenges, it said, “That, the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in the nation.”

“The issue of insecurity is very important to be resolved urgently so that farmers can go back to the farm to cultivate and harvest crops for human consumption. Hunger kills faster than bullets. Food security is important to sustain human existence,” it added.