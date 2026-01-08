I won’t support Otti in 2027, I’ll work for my party – Sen. Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu

…predicts victory for Tinubu, APC

…claims Otti received in two months what he got in eight years

By Steve Oko

The rift between Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, deepened on Thursday as the former governor declared that he would no longer support Otti in the 2027 elections.

Kalu, who spoke during a press conference at his country home in Igbere, said he would instead work for the victory of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2027, unlike in 2023 when he supported Otti.

He also claimed that Governor Otti received within two months what accrued to Abia State during the entire eight years of his administration as governor.

The former governor expressed displeasure over what he described as media attacks against him by aides of the governor, noting that he had refrained from criticising Otti since he assumed office.

“I consider the governor a friend, and in two years I have never criticised him,” Kalu said. “I only said that APC is my party and that I will work for my party to win in 2027. We supported him to win in 2023, but we are not going to do that again. We will work for our party.”

He questioned why his declaration of loyalty to the APC should attract criticism, insisting that it was his right as a party member.

Speaking on Governor Otti’s performance, Kalu said more funds are currently flowing into the state but argued that this had not translated into significant new infrastructure.

“The money Alex Otti received in four months is what I received in eight years,” he said. “What I see mostly is the repainting and rebuilding of roads constructed during my administration. I have not seen major new roads of the scale we undertook.”

Kalu maintained that his own record as governor and senator was verifiable, adding that during his tenure as governor, education and healthcare were free in the state.

On his legislative performance, the former Senate Chief Whip said his scorecard as a senator was unmatched, citing the construction of new rural and farmland roads across communities in Abia North.

“I am in the Senate, and the roads I am doing are brand new farmland roads. In two years, I have done what many people thought was impossible,” he said.

Kalu also denied ever being involved in electoral malpractice, stressing that he believed in the will of the people. He predicted victory for President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections, saying he would work actively to ensure the party’s success.

“I can tell you President Tinubu will win the state and the presidential election,” he said. “We are prepared.”

On his brother’s reported governorship ambition, Kalu said there was nothing wrong with him aspiring to contest, describing it as a legitimate democratic right.

He dismissed claims of factionalisation within the Abia APC, insisting that the party remains united and focused on winning elections.

Commenting on speculation that Governor Otti might defect to the APC, Kalu said he was not aware of any such decision, adding that party membership was a personal choice.

On his support for President Tinubu despite opposing him in 2023, Kalu said politics required moving forward. “Bygones should be bygones. We are moving forward as a party,” he said.

Addressing Abians ahead of 2027, the senator assured them of stronger representation and continued development if re-elected, saying the state would benefit from his experience and influence.

“Abia will be short-changing itself if it does not send me back to the Senate,” Kalu said, citing ongoing road and school projects across his constituency.