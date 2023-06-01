‘I keep refreshing my email,’ Hilda Baci anticipates response from GWR

Record-breaking Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed that she keeps refreshing her email in anticipation of confirmation from Guinness World Records.

Recall Baci embarked on the cooking marathon in a quest to break the record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Baci broke the Tondon record of 87 hours, 40 minutes, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

However, Guinness Word Records are yet to officially recognize her as the new world breaker.

According to them, they need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Thursday, Baci said she has been refreshing her email constantly for the latest response from Guinness World Record.

She tweeted, “Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records”.

Responding to her tweet, GWR said they are still reviewing the evidence.