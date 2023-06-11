I fled because my life was in danger, ex-IPOB sector commander, reveals

A member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and former Sector Commander of a dreadful IPOB/ ESN syndicate, Ikenna Anthony has revealed that he fled the country when he realised that his life was in danger.

According to the 48-year-old indigene of Orlu autonomous community, Orlu Local government area of Imo State, Ikenna Anthony who spoke to Sunday Vanguard from his hiding place I had to flee the country when it became obvious that our members were disappearing as security agents were secretly killing our members.

“Till date, the whereabouts of many of our members who were arrested by security operatives remain unknown, as they have been killed by security operatives.”

“Some of my colleagues who were arrested by the police and are still missing till date are, Mazi Isaac Okwuchukwu from Ogidi, Mazi Solomon Nwankwo from Oraifite and Mazi Tochukwu Onyebuchi from Nkpor and many others.

Ikenna however, called on the international community to prevail on the Nigerian government to stop the alleged “unabated secret abduction, torture, detention, and killing of Ipob members and non-members.

He further called on the “international community, the Nigerian Government and the world needs to beam their searchlight on activities of security operatives and unravel the unabated secret abduction, torture, detention and killing of our members Nigeria security agents in the Southeast. They use government uniforms to perpetuate this atrocity and inhumanity to man.”

“They have also been responsible for the disappearance of many innocent Biafrans some of whom they have killed thinking they are IPOB members. Many Biafran youths detained illegally in their different cells have disappeared mysteriously without any trace of their bodies until recently when we discovered some were killed with acid to conceal evidence,” he added.

It is worrisome that many parents and families are looking for their children detained illegally in the police cells across Southeast unknown to them that they have been killed.

I hereby appeal to the United Kingdom, UK High Commission in Nigeria, Amnesty International in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch, US Embassy in Abuja, Canada, African Union, Commonwealth, European Union, UN Human Rights, and civilised nations across the globe to prevail on the Nigerian government to stop this dastardly and inhuman act.