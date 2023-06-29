I don’t get enough credits – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has reckoned that he doesn’t get enough credits for his musical prowess.
In a viral video, the singer was captured in the company of industry experts including Nigerian-British show promoter, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, popularly known as Smade, and podcaster Adesope aka Shopsydoo, after a performance at the Afronation festival in Portugal.
In the video, Smade was heard saying; “Burna, you keep blessing us mehn. No, you don’t get your credits enough bro. You’re the f*cking best in the world.”
Burna Boy reckoned: “No, I don’t [get enough credits]. [Laughs]”
Shopsydoo added: “It’s not about Afrobeats anymore, it’s about worldwide domination.”
