I don’t get enough credits – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has reckoned that he doesn’t get enough credits for his musical prowess.

In a viral video, the singer was captured in the company of industry experts including Nigerian-British show promoter, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, popularly known as Smade, and podcaster Adesope aka Shopsydoo, after a performance at the Afronation festival in Portugal.

In the video, Smade was heard saying; “Burna, you keep blessing us mehn. No, you don’t get your credits enough bro. You’re the f*cking best in the world.”

Burna Boy reckoned: “No, I don’t [get enough credits]. [Laughs]”

Shopsydoo added: “It’s not about Afrobeats anymore, it’s about worldwide domination.”