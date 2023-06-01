Hajj 2023: Over 14,000 pilgrims in Madinah — NAHCON 

…says airlift in steady progress

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

2023 Hajj airlift from Nigeria has entered its seventh day with over 33 flights so far recorded.

For Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, airlift of their pilgrims have been concluded while other states are recording steady progress as well. It would be recalled that National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), had increased the number of its air carriers to five this year.

However, NAHCON acknowledges that a technical hitch affected one of the Commission’s contracted air carriers conveying Jigawa State pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj.

The hitch, which was caused by uncontrollable natural circumstance; turbulence as a result of heavy rainfall, forced the aircraft to land temporarily in the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

While the occurrence caused an inevitable delay, no doubt, the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan assures Nigerian pilgrims, particularly those affected by the unavoidable development, that the situation has been well managed and will not derail the movement of pilgrims for the Hajj.

At the time of writing this release, NAHCON had already concluded arrangements for rescue operation for any delayed or cancelled flight that would hinder the smooth transportation of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

So far, over 14,000 pilgrims are safely in Madinah and the number of flights transporting pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also increase in a couple of days. The operation is going on as planned with back-up measures put in place in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Therefore, intending pilgrims are enjoined to remain in a state of readiness at all times for imminent departure to Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON will keep the public updated with necessary information on the progress of the operation.