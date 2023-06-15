‘God’ll tell me when to stop’, says Nick Cannon after 12 children 

American rapper and actor, Nick Cannon has revealed that only God can inform him when he is done with having children.

Cannon claimed that having 12 children was a calling from God, saying there is the possibility of more kids because of his “miracle” sperm.

Speaking with Dr Laura Berman on her The Language of Love podcast, the 42-year-old comedian said having a dozen kids — whom he shares with six different women was a calling from God, according to Daily Mail.

In the discussion, Berman stated that many women were on “full on birth control and gotten pregnant” and joked that he has “magic sperm” Cannon replied, “I lend that type of stuff to God. Those are miracles.”

Cannon and Berman also joked about his story resembling that of Abraham in the Bible, with as the entertainer added, “I’ve never heard that clarity, but I’ve heard ‘Yo, you’re going to be a father of many. You’re a great influence, your lineage, your offspring are going to do great things.’”

The actor then said he is open to having more children, telling Berman, “The more the merrier!”

This propelled the host to ask, “Did God tell you to have all these babies?”

Canonn said that he has gotten in trouble for saying that before and shared that when people will ask him if he is done having children, his response would be, “Only God can let me know when I’m done.”

“As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can’t say the majority of them were planned,” he went on.

“If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like f**k out of here! There’s no way in the world that I would ever plan that.”

The proud father has children with the pop superstar Mariah Carey, DJ Abby De La Rosa, and four models: Alyssa Scott, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole.

He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey, a 6-year-old son Golden, a 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and a 7-month-old son Rise Messiah with Bell.

He is also a father to 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with De La Rosa, as well as 10-month-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

Additionally, he shares 7-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Cole and 4-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Scott.