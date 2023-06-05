Gbaja’s appointment well-deserved — Rep Hunpe

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Esther Onyegbula

lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, yesterday, congratulated Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila on his new appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker, in a congratulatory message, said the Speaker of the House of Representatives deserved the appointment.

He said: “Your new appointment is well-deserved.

“I know you have worked so hard and created necessary advantages to convince others of your potential and abilities coupled with your political experience over the years.

“Honestly, you are perfectly fit for your new position as the Chief of Staff to the President.

“As a Speaker of the 9th Assembly, you have demonstrated uncommon leadership skills, courage, resilience and commitment.

“I do not doubt that you will excel in this role and make us proud as a nation.”