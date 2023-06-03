Fuel scarcity: Embrace modular refining, Ajadi urges State govts

The Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has advised states in the country to set up modular refineries as a matter of priority.

He said this has become exigent as a matter of economic development and to combat perennial fuel scarcity.

Ajadi who spoke against the backdrop of sharp increase in the pump price of petrol across the country, and the resultant suffering of the masses, said modular refineries could help.

He said, if well set up and managed, that modular refineries would save Nigerians the recurrent crisis of fuel non-availability, checkmate excessive pricing as well as drive industrial growth.

Ajadi is of the opinion that modular refineries had several advantages once interested host states demonstrate capable ownership and efficient management, backed with technical partnership.

“It is one of the viable investment options that any good state administration could go into.

“With it, you attract direct investments, create jobs and also cut down on petroleum products’ scarcity across area.

“There are several reasons why state governments in Nigeria should consider modular refining”.

Ajadi, a manufacturer of a range of fast moving products, said it would be advisable first and foremost, for oil-rich states ready to provide the needed oversight in its day to day administration to set up such facility, adding that lackadaisical attitude and undue bureaucracy should never be allowed in the setup and running of a modular refinery.

“If you recall that the basic raw materials are already available in our country, coupled with the manpower and market, you will agree with me that it is the right way to go.

“Modular refining is one of the pet projects of my economic team because of its huge potential of turning any economy around.

“Put on your imagination of the values that one such facility would bring to an Ogun neighborhood once sited there.

“Hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, especially for the young people are assured, with additional opening up of roads and other infrastructure in and around the state.

“That is what proactive leadership and good governance is all about, and part of what Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo stands for”, he said.

Ajadi who, prior to the elections had travelled to, and understudied development models around other countries, again enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for a better country.

He expressed the optimism that God would one day, bless her with the kind of leadership she deserves, that would bring about, the unleashing of all her potential to the marvel and adoration of other countries.