Exams help in boosting students’ literacy capacity – Chandelle Supervisors

By Chinonso Alozie

Chandelle Olympiad Academy, literacy competition has commenced its literacy-based exams to boost students’ English language, writing, and speaking abilities.

It was gathered in Owerri on Sunday, that the online exams which started on Saturday, were the second stage of the exams, at Broad Oak, school in Owerri, Imo state.

Speaking about the program, Head of Exams, Broad Oak schools, one of the centers of the exams,

Stella-Maris Anyanwu, said: “We are having an exam organized by Chandelle US Limited. It is an illiteracy-based exam. Chandelle Olympiad is outright made to build and improve children in their literacy aspect. You know generally, we have been having challenges in English.

“They are doing great work to make sure they package this work to help boost literacy angle in our children. Just like people are doing something in the area of mathematics.

“The children who sit for the exam are from different schools. Broad Oak, is the center. They have done the preliminary which is the writing stage of the exam and the next is the online version. We are expected to do three batches.

“This competition is done in various places not just one school that is writing it. In the end, Chandelle will probably draw up the best three schools. They will compete in the final. Our duty at Broad Oak is to ensure that the exams are done in a conducive environment,” she said.

Adding her voice, the English instructor of Broad Oak, Mrs. Amarachi Ilechukwu, said: “This is not the first time. It is organized to help students boost them to want to learn more. It boosts their literacy and skills. It is not only about classroom activities. The online version of the exam is introducing technology because that is the world we are in now.”