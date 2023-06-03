Emem Isong resurfaces in US with AFFRICUFF

By Benjamin Njoku

Front-line female filmmaker and CEO of Royal Arts Academy, Emem Isong-Misodi , who disappeared into thin air for a while, has resurfaced in the United States with the unveiling of her newly founded African Cultural Film Festival, AFFRICUFF.

The film festival, which is scheduled to hold from the 26th of October through 29, in Houston,Texas, remains Emem’s latest project, since relocating to the United States with her family two years ago.

In a chat with NollyNow, Emem said the passion she has for the promotion and preservation of the black cultures inspired her decision to establish the festival.

According to her, “This year marks the 31st year that Nollywood came to be, as an industry and what better way to celebrate this feat than by hosting AFFRICUFF .”

Speaking further, Emem said the 4-day Afrocentric film festival focuses on celebrating African films, short films and documentaries in the bid to unveil the cultural and artistic richness of the black race to a global audience.

“AFFRICUFF aims at honoring cultural richness and artistic expression. It highlights the dynamic and evolving landscape of Africa and films from other parts of the world that are rich in cultural content.

“We celebrate the power of storytelling, not just in African stories but also in the beautiful cultures of the world. AFFRICUFF is widely considered to be Africa’s most important film event that focuses on and celebrates cultural richness and artistic expression., ” Emem added.

The four-day festival has the likes of Dr Shaibu Hussain, Dr Cathy Archibong, Ijeoma Onah, Bode Ojo, Bola Aduwo, Teejay Hakeem Olaleye, Divine Ighovie among others as organizing committee members and advisors. Apart from film screenings, the film festival will also feature panel discussions, workshops, networking and award ceremony