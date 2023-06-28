Eid Mubarak!

The Muslim festival of Eid el Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha, is a significant event in the Islamic calendar that is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. In Nigeria, this festival is marked with a two-day public holiday, beginning on Wednesday, June 28, and ending on Thursday, June 29, 2023. As we join our Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating this occasion, it is essential to understand the significance of Eid el Kabir and its impact on our relationships and society as a whole.

Eid el Kabir commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. In the Islamic tradition, just as Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice, Allah intervened and provided an animal to be sacrificed instead. This event symbolises faith, devotion, and submission to the will of Allah. Muslims celebrate this festival by slaughtering an animal, typically sheep, goat, or cow, and distributing the meat among family, friends, and those in need.

The spiritual significance of Eid el Kabir lies in its emphasis on obedience to Allah. This festival reminds Muslims of the importance of complete devotion to their faith and the willingness to sacrifice for the greater good. It encourages selflessness, empathy, and compassion towards others. By practising these values, Muslims are reminded of their responsibilities towards both Allah and their fellow human beings.

Eid el Kabir promotes peaceful coexistence between Muslims and non-Muslims and serves as a reminder of the need for harmony in society. The act of giving and sharing during this festival fosters unity, love and understanding among individuals, regardless of their diverse backgrounds and beliefs. It encourages Muslims to strengthen their bond with Allah and to extend kindness, generosity, and compassion to all humanity.

Nigerians should draw important lessons from Eid el Kabir for peace and progress in our nation. The festival highlights the significance of unity, cooperation, and mutual respect. It reminds us of the need to put aside our differences and work together towards a harmonious society. By imbibing the values of Id el Kabir, we can overcome social and ethnic divides, promote tolerance, and foster peace and progress in our nation.

For those travelling to their hometowns to celebrate, it is crucial to adhere to road travel rules and regulations. Obedience to traffic laws and safe driving practices will ensure a smooth and accident-free journey. Additionally, in light of the multifaceted insecurity in Nigeria, it is essential to be vigilant and security-conscious. Travellers should take necessary precautions to stay safe and safeguard their belongings throughout their journey.

As Muslims across Nigeria celebrate, we extend warm greetings and joyous wishes for a blessed festival. May this occasion bring you closer to Allah, rejuvenate your faith, and fill your lives with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak to all Muslims and happy holidays to all Nigerians.