Demolitions: Be sensitive, not punitive — Obi begs governors

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to various governments involved in the demolition of ‘illegal’ structures across the country to be more humane and not unduly punitive and insensitive.

Obi made the appeal in a tweet on his handle on Tuesday. He said while some of the ongoing demolitions may be excusable, they have, nonetheless, left many victims, mostly ordinary people who erred innocently or were ill-informed or misguided into becoming victims of the terrible situation.

Obi said: “Necessary corrective measures to planning or zoning violations by governments need not be punitive or unduly insensitive.

“There should always be room for compassion and humane correction in taking any remedial action.

“We face a paradox: with a 70 million housing deficit and vast unmet housing needs nationwide, some resort to the self-help of building structures that serve as homes, businesses, SMEs offices, and stores.

“Invariably, some of these structures were either not approved or were built with the tacit collusion or approval of the local authorities.”

The LP candidate further appealed to various governmental authorities “to marry the need to enforce compliance with extant regulatory regimes, with consideration for human feelings and necessary compassion.”

He noted that in Nigeria today, “we live in a time of extreme difficulties for citizens because of stagnated income, spiraling inflation, huge unemployment escalating socio-economic costs and high costs of living.

“Nigerian citizens should, therefore, not be subjected to the additional stress of unexpected hardship.”

The former Anambra state governor equally said: “The various concerned governments should consider paying compensation to those who have lost properties and livelihood in these unfortunate demolitions to ameliorate their suffering.

“Such compensation should fall under the rubric of eminent domain that applies to properties and assets acquired or demolished in the public interest.”

He reminded the affected governors and governments that it cannot be over-emphasised that their primary duty and responsibility is to care for and protect their citizens.