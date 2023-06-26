Anti-demolition protest rocks Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Victims of the demolition spree embarked upon by Kano State government have taken to the streets in their hundreds to condemn what they describe as destructive.

The protesters gathered, Monday morning, at the front of the demolished muliti-million Naira Daula Hotel along Hadejia Road, in the metropolis carrying placards with various inscriptions condemning the government policy.

Some of the placards read: “Do the right thing Abba Kabir Yusuf”, “Don’t drive away investors from Kano”, “Billions of Naira property demolished because of envy” among various others.

Addressing newsmen at the protest, the organisers headed by the Director, Research and Development Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative, Zahraddee Baba, said that it is unfortunate property worth N226 billion has been destroyed within three weeks of the new government.

The group also called on the government to compensate the victims whose property were demolished.

“We, the people of Kano State, unanimously voted for Governor Abba Yusuf to bring development to the state.

“It was believed that, the governor is the messiah of the time, who shall continue with people’s oriented programmes of his predecessor to salvage the people of Kano State.

“It is unfortunate that within six days in office, the perceived messiah became a source of sorrow to many residents and indigenes of Kano State, who acquired land from the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, when he ordered demolition of properties worth over N226 billion within three weeks in office.

“Let it be on record that six days in office is insignificant for a people-oriented government to order demolition of properties because the time allowed by law for such notice was not followed.

“It is our believe that Governor Yusuf is using people’s hard-earned investment to settle political scores with the previous administration, which is a bad development.

“We expect to know that once you emerge a governor you become a governor for all and not that of NNPP alone.

“The Land Use Act specified that individual does not own land as all lands belong to the Government. It is true that government is also a continuous process where successors inherit assets and liability.

“We had earlier last week urged Governor Abba Yusuf to stop further demolition and call all the affected persons to a roundtable in view to compensate them over the illegal demolition of their property.

“Today, we are here because the government has marked more buildings for further demolition, even though it has partially complied with the ultimatum handed over to him by this organisation, the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives to stop further demolition of property of Kano people,” the protest leader appeals.