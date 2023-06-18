Davido vs Burna Boy: Another showdown loading?

By Sylvester Kwentua

Davido and Burna Boy may be two of the greatest artists of this generation but the two talented acts have found it hard having a good relationship between them.

Two years ago, the duo got involved in a fight in a club house in Ghana; a fight that came to happen after a series of beefs and animosity had piled up between them.

However, early last year, the two superstars buried the hatchet and embraced peace. A peace that delighted a lot of lovers of African music. A peace that signified that the two were finally ready to play their parts in making Africa a continent of extremely talented people.

In recent weeks however, it seems that another silent beef was gradually gathering momentum between the two superstars, once again. A beef many fans are keen on keeping their eyes on; with many labelling it “beef 002”.

How it began…

Nobody can claim to know what is causing this current beef between these two giants, but the beef may have gained a little weight, after Davido, recently in an interview, expressed his thoughts on the array of stars in the Nigerian music industry, noting that he and fellow act, Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to become famous.

“Everybody knows now. I was one of the first. I and Wizkid were one of the first young artists to blow up and it feels good seeing new cats like Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, you know a lot of new cats coming, killing it and Asake who was on my album. So, yes, I think the future of Afrobeats is in good hands.” OBO asserted.

Davido may not have meant any harm by mentioning Burna Boy among the new acts in the industry, but based on the on and off relationship he has had with Burna Boy, one can say he knew his comment was going to trigger off alarms, and it actually did.

A day after Davido’s interview, he got a response from Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi, who is also an artiste.

Reacting to Davido’s statement, Nissi shared a video from Burna Boy’s concert on her Instagram account with the caption, “New cats dey face their hustle.”

In another post, Nissi shared a video of former governor Wike addressing trolls writing alongside; “Wike is indirectly saying; As e dey pain Dem e dey sweet us”.

She was not alone in reacting to Davido, as Burna Boy, who seemed to be less controversial these days, gave a response to Davido’s interview just on Friday morning.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, Burna Boy noted that his goal is to leave an impact for eternity and not to create enemies.

“Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream. We’re Leaving An Impact For Eternity. Love, Damini”, he wrote.

All these reactions didn’t seem to bother Davido, as his lawyer, Prince made the world believe.

Hours after Davido’s interview caused an uproar, Prince shared a video of Davido driving to an event sponsored by Martell.

The ‘IF’ crooner admitted that everywhere was heated up, but he added that things will cool down and everyone would be fine eventually.

It will be recalled that even after Davido and Burna Boy settled there beef in 2022, Burna Boy still shaded Davido, later that year.

It all began when Wizkid explicitly stated how he should be addressed henceforth in an interview.

Starboy said before his name, people should add Sir or Daddy while bragging about his staggering career success which he claimed could not be equated with that of any other Nigerian artiste presently.

Reacting to Big Wiz’s remarks, Burna had a good laugh while seconding it. But he made sure to slight Davido in the process by tagging himself O.B.O’s uncle as far as music was concerned.

He wrote: “Normally Wizkid na every Naija artiste popsy for sure. But I be uncle to Davido for this music thing!!!! Yes, I said!!!