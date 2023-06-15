Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account hacked again —NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has said that the official Twitter account of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, its Chairman, has been hacked again.

A statement by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, alerted members of the public to the situation on Thursday.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Twitter Account of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements.

“Please kindly disregard any message from the account as the obvious aim of the hackers is to spread falsehood and fake news in the name of Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore any message from the twitter handle @Abike Dabiri-Erewa until normalcy is hopefully restored.”