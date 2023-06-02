C’River: Handover to HOLGA, Otu directs Council Chairmen

dissolves Boards of MDAs, ask appointees to hand over

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross River state Governor , Sen. Bassey Otu has directed all Local Government Council Chairmen to hand over to their respective Head of Local Government Administration, HOLGA upon expiration of their tenure.

The directives was contained in a statement signed by Dr Innocent Eteng, permanent Secretary, General Administration office , Secretary to The State government.

The Governor also dissolved all governing Board of Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies other than statutory Boards with immediate effect.

“All political appointees should handover to their Permanent Secretary or the most Senior Director/Head of the Ministry, Department or Agency with immediate effect.

“All committees, Tax and Revenue Agents are hereby dissolved , all government properties including buildings hitherto occupied by political appointees should be vacated with immediate effect .

“All Local Government Council Chairmen upon expiration of their tenure are to hand over to their respective Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) or Director- General, Services and Administration (DGSA) of their Local Governments.

“Governing Boards of Parastatals , Commissions and Agencies other than Statutory Boards are hereby dissolved with immediate effect. Other than statutory Commissions, Boards and Agencies are hereby dissolved,” he stated.

Governor Otu also suspended all land allocation till further notice including all aunctioning of assets adding that it will be revisited in die course.

The statement further directed all Political appointees and other Public Officers still keeping government vehicles to return them forthwith to the Transport Officer , Office of the Governor.