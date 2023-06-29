Clerics commend Tinubu’s steps in 30 days

President Tinubu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Pentecostal Bishops in Northern Nigeria have patted President Bola Tinubu on the back for the recent appointment of Service Chiefs which the Bishops say reflect the bold steps taken to ensure all geopolitical zones of the country are carried along.

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Pentecostal Church leaders from the North, Bishop Jonas Katung the founder and President of The Living Stone Church Assembly, Jos, Plateau State said in less than one month in office, President Tinubu has performed creditably well and lived up to the expectations of Northern Pentecostal Bishops and Pastors.

The Bishop also hailed the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF as well as Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, NSA, both of them from Northern Nigeria, and stressed there is a spread across the regions of the country.

According to him, “When we met President Tinubu in Abuja as a body of Northern Bishops and Pastors shortly before the 2023 Presidential election, he gave us his word on purposeful leadership if he wins the Presidential election, and now he is providing that much-needed quality leadership to Nigerians. Going by the performance of President Tinubu in less than one month in office, Nigerians should be expecting more heart-touching political and economic policies that would turn around the fortunes of Nigerians in the next four years.”

He charged President Tinubu to remain focused and “select people of sound characters” into his cabinet and urged Nigerians to give the President the needed support to “provide the right leadership to citizens.”