By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, has been elected President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE.

Anaba succeeded Mr. Mustspha Isa of the Silverbird Group.

Anaba polled 250 votes at the ongoing 2023 Biennial Convention of the Guild holding in Owerri, Imo State to defeat his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi formerly of Thisday Newspapers, who polled 81 votes.

Breaking: Vanguard Editor, Eze Anaba emerges NGE President pic.twitter.com/g8DpHkgSFf — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 16, 2023

Mr Anaba holds a Master’s degree in Communication from Leicester University, UK.

At various times, he was the Deputy Editor, Saturday Editor, Senior Deputy News Editor, and the Law and Human Rights Editor.

He brings to the table a robust media management experience and huge contacts in the public and private sectors.

Mr Anaba is widely travelled and is also on the boards of some leading human rights groups in the country.