Ex-Borno SSG, Shuwa is dead

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, Borno’s immediate past secretary to the state government, is dead. Vanguard can reliably report.

Shuwa, was Gov. Baba Umara Zulum’s SSG who passed away after a brief illness on Saturday.

“He passed on at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH, this evening.” Sources said.

Shuwa according to the online media is a seasoned administrator with a long-standing track record of working at both state and federal levels.

Recall that during a valedictory session a few days to 29th May 2023, Governor Zulum announced three days extension for the late SSG to remain in office after the dissolution of the entire cabinet.

