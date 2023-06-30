Barcelona target Marcelo Brozovic set to join Saudi club Al Nassr

Barcelona’s target and Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has reportedly agreed to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on the transfer saga, revealing that Brozovic has now given his approval to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

According to reports, Inter Milan is set to receive a transfer fee of €23 million for Brozovic.

Furthermore, the midfielder will earn a staggering total package of €100 million and commit to a three-year contract with Al-Nassr.

Barcelona had previously been considered as potential suitors for Brozovic, with rumors suggesting the midfielder was willing to patiently wait for an offer from the Spanish club.

However, it seems that Brozovic’s patience ran out quickly, leaving Barcelona in a position where they must now explore other options in their search for a new midfielder.

While there have been speculations linking Oriol Romeu as a potential alternative, it’s likely that more names will emerge in the coming days as the rumor mill churns.

Barcelona’s inability to secure the services of Marcelo Brozovic will undoubtedly force them to shift their focus elsewhere in their quest to strengthen their midfield.

Brozovic’s decision to join Al-Nassr comes as a blow to Barcelona, who will now need to regroup and consider alternative targets in their pursuit of reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will need to act swiftly and decisively to secure a suitable replacement for Brozovic.

They will be keen to avoid any further setbacks and ensure they bring in a quality player who can contribute to their squad.

Barcelona’s loss may very well prove to be Al-Nassr’s gain, as they secure the services of a talented midfielder who has been a key player for Inter Milan in recent seasons. Brozovic’s arrival will undoubtedly strengthen Al-Nassr’s midfield and enhance their chances of success in domestic and continental competitions.

The departure of Brozovic from Inter Milan represents a significant loss for the Italian club, who will now need to identify a suitable replacement. It remains to be seen how they will fill the void left by the Croatian midfielder and whether they will reinvest the funds received from the transfer towards strengthening their squad in other areas.

Overall, Marcelo Brozovic’s decision to join Al-Nassr marks a significant twist in the transfer saga, impacting both Barcelona and Inter Milan’s plans for the upcoming season.

The midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia highlights the global appeal of football and the increasing competitiveness of clubs in different regions.