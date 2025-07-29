Home » Sports » Portugal’s Felix joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi
Sports

July 29, 2025

Portugal’s Felix joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi

Portugal’s Felix joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi

Portuguese forward Joao Felix has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, the club announced Tuesday.

Felix, now 25, made a blockbuster move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, but has since seen his fortunes decline.

“I’m here to spread joy. Let’s win together,” said Felix in a video posted on the club’s X account. A separate post said he had signed until 2027.

Felix remains one of the most expensive transfers in history, following his move to Atletico for 127.7 million euros ($147.3 million) in 2019.

He has since had stints at Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea, but has failed to score more than 10 goals a season since leaving Benfica.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.