Portugal’s Felix joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi

Portuguese forward Joao Felix has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he will join Cristiano Ronaldo, the club announced Tuesday.

Felix, now 25, made a blockbuster move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, but has since seen his fortunes decline.

“I’m here to spread joy. Let’s win together,” said Felix in a video posted on the club’s X account. A separate post said he had signed until 2027.

Felix remains one of the most expensive transfers in history, following his move to Atletico for 127.7 million euros ($147.3 million) in 2019.

He has since had stints at Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea, but has failed to score more than 10 goals a season since leaving Benfica.