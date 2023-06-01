Alia dissolves boards of Benue parastatals, agencies

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State has ordered the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all parastatals and agencies of Government in the state and the removal of their Chief Executive Officers.

He also directed the sacked Chief Executive Officers to hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior officer in their respective establishments.

A statement issued on Thursday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula explained that the decision to sack the Boards and their Chief Executive Officers was reached during an emergency stakeholders meeting held at Government House and presided over by Governor Hycinth Alia.

According to him, “briefs were received from key officers from Finance and Security; even though the full State Executive Council is yet to be constituted, five key appointments including Secretary to the State Government; Head of Service and Chief of Staff have been made.”

Mr. Kula also disclosed that the Governor would on June 5, 2023 proclaim the 10th Benue State House of Assembly.