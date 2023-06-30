Abia has only 4 ‘managable’ compactor trucks – Taskforce

. Recovered one hidden in someone’s house

. To go tough on violators of waste disposal rules July 1

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Head of Taskforce on Waste Management, Mr Ogbonnia Okereke, has disclosed that Abia has only four ‘ fairly managable’ compactor trucks for evacuation of wastes.

Ogbonnia who disclosed this at a press briefing Friday in Umuahia, said that three of the trucks were stationed in Aba while “one which usually breaks down is in Umuahia”.

The Head of Taskforce who said the state needs about 20 compactor trucks for effective evacuation of refuse, decried the inadequacy of waste management equipment in the state.

He also decried the unprecedented looting of Government property by some persons during the past administration, disclosing that one compactor truck was recently recovered from an individual’s house where it was concealed.

Ogbonnia further said that only six out of the 11 refuse dump buckets in Aba “are functional”, adding that Ariaria International Market axis alone needs about 10 of such buckets.

He lamented that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, was ill equiped and the low morale of its staff hampering waste disposal efforts.

“ASEPA has 11 buckets in Aba but only six are managable. The agency also has four functional trucks with three in Aba, and only one in Umuahia.

” The state needs about 200 buckets – 100 in Aba, 50 in Umuahia, and 50 in other emerging towns. The state also needs about 20 trucks for effective evacuation of refuse”.

He, however, said that the State Government was thinking of a more permanent measure for effective waste disposal through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

According to him, Aba and Umuahia have been divided into six zones for more efficient waste evacuation system to be undertaken by private firms with proven competence and capacity.

Ogbonnia who said about 270 truck loads of waste are generated daily in Aba and Umuahia, solicited the cooperation of residents and corporate bodies in waste disposal efforts.

He hinted that with effect from July 1, 2023, the Taskforce would roll out stringent measures for waste management including sanctions against violators of guidelines on waste disposal.

According to him, from July 1, waste disposal by individuals will only be allowed between 5pm and 9pm daily as the Taskforce will commence night operations in Umuahia.

He warned that any person disposing ‘unbaged’ waste or in an unathorised location as well as the unofficial hour would be tried in a Mobil court for appropriate sanctions.

He also warned against dumping hot charcoal or any material that could ignite fire in the refuse buckets.

Ogbonnia said that the Taskforce which was set up via Executive Order by Gov. Alex Otti, one month ago, had made a lot of progress in evacuating tons of refuse that had hitherto taken over many streets in the state.

The Taskforce boss who said that ASEPA had become almost comatose due to under funding and poor management, said efforts were being intensified to restore Abia as the cleanest state in the country.

” Before now ASEPA has become a wing of political party and almost ineffective. ASEPA is filled with disgruntled staff. It has a lot of adhoc staff that are inadequately paid. For over five years ASEPA has not received any new equipment according to our findings”.

The Head of Taskforce who solicited the cooperation of residents in the on-going efforts to clean up the state, assured that Abia would become a neater state in the coming weeks.