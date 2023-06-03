3 suspected ‘one-chance’ operators arrested in Lagos

….Police recover the operational vehicle

By Esther Onyegbula

Three suspected members of a one-chance gang, operating along Oshodi–Gbagada Expressway, Lagos have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspects identified as Wale Ajayi aged 24, Abideen Saka aged 26 and Oliseh Sunday aka Bobwhiskey aged 29, who were arrested at their hideout following weeks of intensive investigation have since been arraigned and remanded.

Confirming the suspect’s arrest, the Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said that “the suspects had abandoned their operational vehicle, a Suzuki mini bus popularly called ‘korope’ at Gbagada area of Oshodi-Oke along Gbagada–Oshodi Expressway, on April 14, 2023, when RRS operatives accosted them while trying to drop off a victim.”

Explaining further, Hundeyin, said “Investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier hijacked the operational vehicle at gunpoint at Ketu bus stop, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo sometime in February and the incident was reported at Ijanikin Police Divisional Headquarters.”