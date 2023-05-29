Zulum pledges to reopen more displaced communities in 2nd term

Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has pledged to reopen more displaced communities to accelerate the reviving of the economy tattered by over decade Boko Haram atrocities in the state.

Recall that over one million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs have been relocated to their various ancestral communities over in the last four years by the present administration.

Taking the second-term oath of office, Monday, May 29, Zulum also announced plans to recruit 5,000 teachers, 1,500 health workers and establish a microfinance in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

“I am always happy whenever I visit Baga, Damasak, Kala Balge, Monguno, Gwoza, Bama, Damboa, Askira, Banki, Baga, Gamboru, Dikwa, Ngoshe, Kirawa and all other liberated communities across Borno State,” he said while delivering his address.

“We intend to consolidate in our Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) efforts by resettling of Abadam, Malumfatori, Gudumbali, Kareto, Ashigashiya, Wala, Yamteke, Modube, Bita, Dalwa, Sandiya, Kumshe, Gulumba, Gajibo, Logumane, Kala, Wumbi, Karnowa, Mile-fourty, Kekeno, Kumowon, Mbuta, Koshebe, Maiwa, Kirenuwa, Marte, Ala, Kaje, Gashigar, Asaa amongst others,” Zulum said.

“We also plan to closer greater percentage of IDP camps in all the 27 LGAs and resettle them in a dignified manner in collaboration with our development partners and international communities”, the governor said.

Continuing Zulum said, “Our vision is to open more pathways to progress for the people of Borno State by opening up the rural areas, bringing services closer to the people more especially setting up 27 micro finance banks to ensure financial inclusion of our people, setting up 27 ICT centres in the state.”

Speaking on educational development, Zulum stressed, “We will establish 6 (six) centres of excellence to harness potentials from less priviledge children by providing an enabling environment for them to full realise their potentials, construct additional secondary and primary schools and as well rehabilitate 100 schools, recruit additional 5000 teachers and ensure adequate resources for Education.”

He spoke on healthcare development, announcing, “We will recruit additional 1500 health workers, construct orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, construct Eye Hospital and a Dental unit one each in Northern and Southern Borno. Build two (2) school of nursing one each in Southern and Northern Borno for training of our upcoming Nurses and in our effort to adequate provision of human resources for the health sector.”

Shortly after the governor’s second-term inauguration, the members of the Senior Executive Course 37 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies who was in the state to witness the occasion, in a courtesy call vowed to support Zulum’s administration to accelerate the restoration of the state to its glorious past.

“As our Course Mate, we, the members of the NIPSS are solidly behind you in your efforts to restore Borno to its glorious past.” Said the spokesman, Rear Admiral Akano Adesope.

They however congratulated the governor for executing over 700 capital projects in his first tenure.