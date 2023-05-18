Why NASS complex won’t be ready until August — FCDA

•As FEC approves multibillion naira projects for FCT

By Omeiza Ajayi

Rehabilitation works at the National Assembly will not be ready before the inauguration of the 10th Legislature as the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA said yesterday that the enormity of work was such that it cannot be completed before August.

Executive Secretary, FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmad, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, explained that “the work required for a world class parliament building is such that should not be rushed so as to avoid past mistakes, deliver excellent and lasting results to permanently resolve the challenges of leaky roofs and inconvenient sitting arrangements, among others.”

He said in the course of the N19 billion renovation, remodelling, air-conditioning and furnishing works, the FCDA team visited some of the world’s best parliamentary structures, including the 17th century-built parliament building in Rome and that of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium.

According to him, the comfort and convenience of parliamentarians in the two arms – Senate and House of Representatives, are of paramount importance for smooth legislative and budgetary duties.

While noting that FCDA had never had it this good, as under the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, the FCDA boss disclosed that multi-billion naira projects under his supervision were given approvals by the recent Federal Executive Council, FEC, meetings.

He disclosed that barely two weeks ago, approval was granted for the provision of engineering infrastructure to Maitama 2, a new district created by Muhammad Musa Bello’s administration during his first term in office.

The N184 billion project awarded to Dantata and Sawoe, with 24 months completion period, will necessitate commencement of the development of a diaspora city which is contiguous to the new district.

He said: “The FCT Administration is working on providing access road to Maitama 2, by extending ring-road 1 to a 10-lane Expressway up to Nasarawa State and getting the state to also construct its end.”

Dangara-Agyena Road.

He disclosed that on Monday, the FCDA got FEC’s approval for the revised estimated total cost of the contract for the construction and equipping of 220-bed Gwarimpa District Hospital (Phase I) at Plot 79 Sector Centre E, Gwarimpa District, Abuja, awarded to Messrs Mabelt Construction Company Limited at the total cost of N5,652,680,046.09.

According to him, Bello administration’s has had to provide access roads to almost all the rail stations.

He added that contracts, at ministerial level, had been awarded for resurfacing of old and dilapidated roads in most parts of Wuse and Garki.

While noting that government could not do it all alone, the Executive Secretary recalled that the Bello-led FCTA had successfully commenced development of a first ever district under the land for infrastructure programme, a Public-Private Partnership, PPP, model in the nation’s capital.