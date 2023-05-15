Video of Seun Kuti saying ‘I slapped many policemen’ resurfaces online

Seun Kuti, son of afrobeats maestro, Fela Kuti has boasted of having slapped a number of policemen.

The singer made mention of this in a now-trending video on the internet.

Although it remains unclear when the recording was made, Seun could be heard saying that his action stemmed from knowing who he is.

“Some of una police go slap una, una go come Instagram to explain. You know how many police I don tear slap?” he asked in pidgin.

“They say because you be Fela pikin. You no know say na because Jesus be God pikin e fit die for you? You must know who you are before you make your move. So, I make my move because I know who I am…,

Recall the Inspector-Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered the arrest of Kuti after he was captured assaulting a police operative on duty.

In reaction to the development, Seun said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He also claimed that the policeman had apologized and he had forgiven him.

Kuti said: “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologized and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

The musician also accepted the investigation, adding he was willing to cooperate with the police.