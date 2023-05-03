Train accident: Lagos arraigns BRT driver for manslaughter

By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, arraigned a Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, driver, Oluwaseun Osibanjo, before an Ikeja High Court for allegedly causing grievous harm and involuntary manslaughter by running into a moving train.

Osibanjo was arraigned on a 16-count charge bordering on grievous harm and involuntary manslaughter for the BRT-train collision accident on March 9, 2023 at Shogunle Level Crossing, Ikeja.

The prosecution led by the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Dr Babajide Martins, told the court that the defendant ignored warning signals and ran into an oncoming train and negligently killed Oreoluwa Aina, Tolulope Emmanuel, Olayinka Rokosu, Ganiyat Salaudeen, Lasisi Isah and Victoria Dada.

Martins further alleged that the defendant inflicted grievous harm on some of the BRT passengers including Bolanle Ogunbunmi, Ayomide Shobowale, Sarah Adeleye, Abiola Olarewaju, Esther Ekundayo, Samuel Fagbola Ismail Bakare, Ayuib Arowoye, Rilwan Abdulazeez and Shiyanbola Murtala.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravenes Sections 244 and 245 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while his lawyer, Mr Lekan Egberongbe, pleaded with the court to remand him in police custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

Egberongbe explained that the defendant was brought from the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Meta to court.

In her ruling, Justice Oyindamola Ogala remanded the defendant in prison custody, saying the court does not have the medical report of the defendant and does not have the power to remand the defendant in police custody. She adjourned the matter till May 26, 2023 for trial.