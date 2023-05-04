Teacher’s training: Lagos seeks collaboration with stakeholders for devt

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has stressed the need for stakeholders’ collaboration in the education sector to enhance quality learning and best practices in teaching of teachers and students.

Speaking at the Lagos State Education Conference 2023 in collaboration with Casio, Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo explained that the State has improved greatly in the area of ensuring quality education with a sustained and robust partnership with critical stakeholders.

This year’s conference, themed: “Exploring The Opportunities in Public-Private -Partnership for Educational Development in Nigeria,” held at Ikeja, was jointly organised by the State Ministry of Education, Casio and SKLD Intergrated Services Limited, who had partnered the state in Mathematics and Technology.

Adefisayo, explained that the state has invested in the digital innovation on mathematics education and other subjects that require calculation and problem solving.

She said the education conference was designed to explore opportunities available to develop education between public and private sectors, stressing that the collaboration with Casio has been impactful on the learning outcomes.

According to Adefisayo, “The partnership had been fruitful for us because our WAEC results went up almost three times over the period we are talking about.

“More students are passing mathematics and we attribute some of that to quality of training the teachers received, because it’s not just training on the use of calculator but training on making the classroom an engaging environment where students are motivated to learn because they are learning something that is relevant to them.

She added that the state want more partners to improve mathematics and further mathematics, noting that the past relationship to improve in English language has been effective as the State looks ahead for many partnership as possible.

Meanwhile, Education District 6 was chosen as the pilot of the partnership which involved the training of teachers and distribution of scientific calculators to students while arrangements have been concluded to extend it to the remaining five districts.