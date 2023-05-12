Socket CFR brings laughter to Yola with ‘Socket Unplugged’ featuring Klint da Drunk

By Nwafor Sunday

After a tense period due to the recent gubernatorial elections, the people of Adamawa State have something to look forward to as Socket CFR brings his unique brand of humor to Yola with “Socket Unplugged”.

The event, featuring Nigerian A-list comedian Klint da Drunk, aims to showcase the creativity of the “Land of Beauty” while promoting laughter and socialization among young adults.

A Night of Fun and Entertainment

As the people of Adamawa celebrate their choice of leadership, Socket Unplugged offers an opportunity to relieve the stress of the past few months and enjoy a night of fun and entertainment with family and friends. Michael Samuel, also known as Socket CFR, is a talented stand-up comedian and entertainer who is bringing his unique brand of humor to Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Through the event, Socket Unplugged, Michael aims to promote smiles, laughter, and socialization while discouraging young adults from engaging in social vices such as drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, and armed robbery. This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better than the last, with an expected attendance of over 3,000 young Nigerians between the ages of 17 and 30.

A Look into the Life of Socket CFR

Born in Adamawa State and hailing from the Esan-West local government area of Edo State, Socket is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. He is a stand-up comedian, brand strategist, content creator, and talent manager who is committed to bringing the community together through live comedy.

In his career as a comedian, Socket has become known for his ability to turn everyday situations into hilarious comedy routines. He draws his inspiration from the people and culture of Nigeria, and his humor reflects the diversity of the country. His unique style has earned him a reputation as one of Nigeria’s top comedians.

Klint da Drunk Joins the Fun

This year’s event will feature Klint da Drunk, one of Nigeria’s most popular comedians. Born Afamefuna Igwemba, Klint da Drunk has built a career on his ability to make people laugh with his hilarious jokes and anecdotes. He has performed at numerous events across Nigeria and has won several awards for his work.

Klint da Drunk’s appearance at Socket Unplugged is sure to be a highlight of the evening. His unique style of comedy, which combines storytelling and physical comedy, is sure to have the audience in stitches.

An Unforgettable Experience

Socket Unplugged promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. The event will feature not only comedy from Socket CFR and Klint da Drunk, but also music from top Nigerian artists. There will be food and drinks available, as well as opportunities to meet and interact with other young Nigerians.

For those who are looking for a night of laughter and good vibes, Socket Unplugged is the place to be. The event offers a chance to forget about the stresses of daily life and come together with others to enjoy the best that Nigeria has to offer.