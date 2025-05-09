Youth take the Mic as socket unplugged ignites Yola’s creative pulse

In Yola, Nigeria, comedy is slowly becoming more than just a form of entertainment. It’s evolving into a healing force, a means of expression, and a way out for young people seeking their voice. That change is being led by a small but growing movement—one that will mark its fourth edition this July.

At the heart of it is Socket Unplugged, a grassroots comedy showcase created by Yola-born entertainer Michael Samuel, widely known as Socket CFR. Unlike most shows, this one wasn’t built to make money or build celebrity. It was built to rescue something that’s slowly slipping away among young Nigerians: hope.

The journey began a few years ago with little more than an idea and a few borrowed chairs. Socket CFR, once a university student struggling to stay afloat, saw firsthand how laughter could shift minds. He decided to offer that same tool to others—particularly those stuck in difficult environments.

Now, the stage has grown larger, and the voices stronger. Young talents from across Nigeria gather not for fame, but for something deeper—connection, identity, belonging. That’s what Socket Unplugged offers.

The upcoming edition in Yola, scheduled for July 27, promises another gathering of these creative forces. But organizers are quick to emphasize that it’s not just about who’s performing. It’s about why they’re performing.

One of the confirmed performers is MC Pashun, the actor best known for playing Titus in the comedy sitcom My Flatmates. For many, that name might suggest glamor or success. But off-screen, Pashun often shares stories of the rejections and losses behind the laughs. His presence signals a meeting point between local dreams and national experience.

Also joining the stage is Abarie.Com, a new voice in Nigeria’s comedy landscape. For him, the stage is therapy. Comedy, he says, is how he processes the silence of growing up in a home where words were often too heavy to speak.

These performers—and the many others from nearby states—see Socket Unplugged not as a gig, but as a space of refuge.

Socket CFR explained in a conversation:

“We’re not chasing followers or trending hashtags. We’re building people.”

And that, for many attendees, is what makes the difference. Past editions have seen young women and men step on stage for the first time in their lives. Many stammered. A few cried. Some forgot their lines. Yet the crowd cheered anyway—not because the jokes were perfect, but because the courage was real.

For others, just being in the crowd is enough. One 23-year-old student who attended the last edition said:

“I didn’t even laugh much. But I watched people who looked like me shine. I saw myself differently after that.”

The audience is often a blend of students, artisans, teachers, and people with no titles. They sit side by side, not divided by status or background. That in itself is a kind of quiet rebellion in a society that often rewards hierarchy over humanity.

For a region frequently overlooked by national media and pop culture, Socket Unplugged is quietly telling another story. It’s saying, we’re here, we’re alive, and we matter. In a part of Nigeria where many youths wrestle with unemployment, social pressure, and deep uncertainty, even one night of laughter can feel like relief.

But it’s not all fun. In between jokes, the stage also makes room for raw honesty. Past events have featured short performances by survivors of trauma, stories of addiction, or young people struggling with identity and mental health. These segments aren’t there to shock—they’re there to open doors.

This approach stands in contrast to the often glamorous, sometimes superficial portrayals of youth culture in entertainment. Here, the microphones are open. The lights are simple. And the stories are real.

Critics may ask if comedy can truly make a difference. Socket CFR answers without hesitation:

“When people laugh, walls fall. When they perform, they stop hiding. That’s a beginning.”

The show does not hand out awards. There are no celebrity red carpets. There’s rarely enough money to cover logistics. What keeps it going is community—the volunteers, the friends who offer chairs, the retired teacher who brings snacks for the performers, and the strangers who donate anonymously after each edition.

In many ways, Socket Unplugged isn’t about comedy at all. It’s about making room. Room for difference. Room for mistakes. Room for discovery.

This July, when the event returns to the Beczee Event Center, the chairs will once again fill. The voices will tremble, rise, and grow bold. And someone, maybe someone unknown, will take the mic for the first time. They’ll stumble through their lines. Someone in the back will laugh too loud. A light will flicker. And still—it will be a moment that changes something.

Not everyone will notice it. But someone will feel it. And that’s enough.