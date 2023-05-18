Saint Obi’s family breaks silence, frowns at Zik Zulu’s allegations

By Ayo Onikoyi

The family of late Nollywood star actor, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, has reacted to the stories making the round over the actor’s death.

In a statement signed by two elder sisters of the actor on behalf of the family, they stated that some of the stories were false.

According to them, the “publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

While stating that the funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course, the family said this is a mourning period and asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Below is the full statement:

“PRESS STATEMENT RE: DEMISE OF SAINT OBI (MR. OBINNA NWAFOR)

“Our attention has been drawn to the publication by one Mr. Zik Zulu Okafor concerning the death of our son, Mr. Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and the accompanying negative commentary in social and other media portraying his widow in an unfair and most defamatory manner. This is in no way, shape or form an accurate portrayal of the Lynda that we know and relate with.

“The Nwafor family also views the said article by Mr. Okafor as sad and most unfortunate. It was neither written in consultation with any member of the family nor authored with our consent or authority. We totally disassociate ourselves from it.

“The views and allegations contained therein are entirely the opinion of the writer. They are false, malicious and insensitive to the wife, children and entire family he left behind.

“This is a mourning period for the family, and while we appreciate the condolences of friends, fans, and well-wishers, we ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.

“The funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course. May the soul of our dearly beloved brother, son, father and husband, rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

The statement was signed by Ugoeze Edith Chinyere Obichuku, Mrs. Freda Nwachukwu, Eldest Sister (Texas, U.S.A), Elder Sister (Jos, Nigeria)

For: The Nwafor Family of Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi, Ogwa, Mbatoli L.G.A, Imo State