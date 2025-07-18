Akaneme family demands justice over alleged police brutality, rejects Govt’s condolence message

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

The family of the late Mr. Theophilus Okechukwu Akaneme has strongly rejected a condolence message purportedly issued by the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, describing it as a publicity stunt aimed at diverting attention from the real circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement signed by Obianuju Efobi (Esq) on behalf of the Akaneme family, the family described the condolence message as an “insensitive attempt to distort facts,” particularly referencing paragraph three of the commissioner’s message, which attributed Akaneme’s death to a scuffle with police officers attached to the Anambra State Waste Management Agency (ASWAMA) during a court-ordered arrest.

The family refuted this claim, stating that no court order was ever presented to the deceased on October 11, 2024, the day he was allegedly brutalized by ASWAMA officials and police personnel. They insist that the officials were on a revenue drive, not a court-sanctioned operation, and accused the government of peddling misinformation to cover up what they describe as “grievous murder.”

“It is a calculated attempt to trivialize the brutal assault that led to Mr. Akaneme’s agonizing death after nine months in hospital,” the statement read. “There was no due process. No court order. No notice. Just brute force and violence.”

The family also questioned the legality of court orders allegedly used for revenue collection, warning that the commissioner’s comments cast a shadow over the credibility of the judiciary in the state.

“It is implicit in Mefor’s statement that there exists a specie of court order manufactured in Anambra State for revenue enforcement without due process. That is a dangerous and false narrative,” they added.

The rebuttal further challenged the Commissioner’s claim that the state government contributed ₦40 million towards Mr. Akaneme’s medical bills, calling it a misleading half-truth.

“The full bill at Memfys Hospital alone was over ₦72.7 million as of May 2025. This excludes expenses at the National Orthopedic Hospital, tests, imaging, and medications. The family bore the brunt, and it is heartless to portray the state’s token contribution as a favour,” the statement read.

The family accused the government of lacking empathy and transparency, and of failing to fulfill its earlier promise to foot all medical bills and ensure justice for Mr. Akaneme. They questioned why, ten months after the incident, no one has been prosecuted, despite the deceased naming his assailants to the police before his death.

“We are reliably informed that the investigation report is with the police, and the perpetrators were even detained briefly but later released without informing the family,” they alleged.

Citing the lack of visible commitment from the state government and law enforcement, the family demanded immediate prosecution of those involved and a public apology for what they described as a “false narrative designed to shield the perpetrators.”

“This isn’t just about Mr. Akaneme’s death. It’s about accountability and justice. Until the truth is acknowledged and those responsible brought to book, his soul will not rest in peace.”

The family concluded by calling on the government to stop spreading misinformation, take responsibility, and uphold its promise to ensure justice is served.