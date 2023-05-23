Reps task FG on permanent solution to interruption of power supply

Aerial view of a sub-station for the 55MW CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant, on the Sapele Road axis, in Benin City.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has expressed worry over the incessant total collapse of power supply nationwide.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Government through the Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to find a lasting solution to the issue of power distribution and supply across the country.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion under matters of urgent of public importance by Hon. Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun Oruk Anam federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State at the Tuesday plenary.

Presenting the motion, Idem said the House was “worried about the frequency and incessant interruption of power supply across the nation in the past weeks, which has been on the increase, thus disrupting businesses and lives of Nigerians who are equally burdened with several tariff increments.”

He said “recently, the Federal Government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Market Operator have begun disconnecting electricity distribution companies (Discos) that are not complying with the operation codes and guidelines.

“The Market Operator, a division of Transmission Company of Nigeria, has reportedly served some of the Discos notices of disconnection from the national grid due to their inability and failure to comply with operation ethics.

“Unfortunately, it was gathered that virtually all the distribution companies in Nigeria are defaulting in one area or the other to the detriment of the consumers ranging from non-compliance to the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate bank guarantees, and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements as the case may be to the MO/TCN for failure to make remittances of ancillary services bills.”

The lawmaker warned that millions of electricity consumers in Nigerian homes and communities may be plunged into darkness in the coming weeks as the Federal Government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Market Operator (MO) have begun massive disconnection of debtor electricity distribution companies (Discos) from the national grid.

“Unfortunately, the news is already generating unpalatable outburst as over 20,000 members of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPDA) and other Communities have threatened to mobilize and occupy streets if the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) fails to rescind their decision.

“An extension of the grace period of 60 days given the defaulters discos wherewith they are expected to comply with the provisions of the Market Rules with respect to payment of their outstanding invoices, posting of adequate bank guarantees, and forwarding of their active Power Purchase Agreements to the MO/TCN is almost over.

“In the general interest of millions of Nigerians, this House is hereby invited to urge the erring Discos to seize the dialogue opportunity to fix the crisis and ensure that they comply with the market procedures; provide security deposit when so required to serve as a guarantee of payment for all amounts due from their participants to the TCN, as well as settle, in a timely manner, any payment due.

“The Federal government through the TCN to penalize the erring Discos for failure to remit payment by either freezing their bank accounts or reprimand rather than suffer the masses that have been diligently paying for their power supply”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Power to oversee the implementation of the resolutions and report back within one week.