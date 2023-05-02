Quintessence’s ‘Beyond Limit’ returns with 9 ceramists

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As ‘Beyond Limit’ programme returns this year, nine ceramists have been selected to showcase their works at the Quintessence gallery Ikoyi, Lagos.

The programme which seeks to address the under-representation of ceramics through exhibitions that promote the appreciation of the genre, opens on May 6, 2023. It runs till May 20, 2023.

This year’s edition features works of Olúbùnmi Atéré, Àkànní Kehinde, Chris Ekuafeh, Samuel Abidemi, Asuni Wasiu Olatunde, Adéòtí Azeez Afeez, Idemudia Mercy Itohan, Ato Arinze and Djakou Kassi Nathalie.

Curated by Mathew Oyedele, Beyond Limit highlights and positions ceramics as a formidable genre that is active in contemporary conversations. The goal according to the organiser, is to facilitate and amplify the general acceptance of the medium and its potential beyond conventional limitation. “Quintessence is proud to host the second edition of Beyond Limit. It is an initiative that is aligned with our mission, as we continue to create an enabling environment for cultivating local craftsmanship and creativity. “The artists selected for their varied approaches to the medium, have each been asked to respond in some way to their environment by considering the history, people, traditions or culture. This is aimed at producing a dynamic exhibition that revels in the diversity of the art form itself and the people who created it. This Featured Exhibition, presents the myriad ways in which contemporary clay artists are deploying the medium today,” it stated.

Speaking on the exhibition, Oyedele, an art historian and curator who sees curating as a process of listening, layering, cooperating and connecting, said Beyond Limit programme which was initiated in 2022, aims to identify, showcase and promote ceramic works in Nigeria, as the genre is largely underrepresented.

Adeoti Azeez Afeez presents a vase with the graffito drawing of his mother. He explores clay as an earthen material to connect subject and medium in a bid to position women and earth as sources of life. Movement, nostalgia and memories are central to Olúbùnmi Atéré’s work. She uses patterns and engravings to comment on societal values and memories as they affect individual and collective consciousness. Àkànní Kehinde’s pieces are inundated with motifs and patterns from Yorùbá culture. His work seeks to elicit social consciousness with Yorùbá values, ethics and morals. Samuel Abidemi’s focus is on the human capacity to create wealth, independence and adventures. In Chris Ekuafeh’s works, survival and comfort takes centre stage. His use of engraved abstract faces on his pieces heightens his human centred narratives. Asuni Wasiu’s delicate engraving and scribbles are combined with bronze in his commentary on competition, rescue mission and wealth. Our introductory artist, Idemudia Mercy Itohan combines process with subject as she emphasizes on the conscious patience needed to create ceramic pieces in her work. Her Edo background also provides a useful framework to her subjects. With closed eyes and a colorful glaze, Djakou Kassi Nathalie’s piece invites the viewer into an introspective mode while Ato Arinze’s untitled piece shows his exploration of glazes as against his signature smooth finishing technique.From the established artists to the emerging artists, these pieces have been carefully selected to present ceramics as a genre that is not only without limits but also filled with critical theories that strengthen their value.