Pre-election crises could’ve cost us governorship victory in Osun —Akindele, PDP Caretaker C’ttee Chair

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Dr. Adekunle Akindele, in this interview, speaks on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the Supreme Court and its implications among other issues.

Did you see the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Supreme Court coming?

Obviously, I saw it coming and it validated what happened at the polling booths where people made a statement through the ballots. Didn’t you see the excitement in the state when the verdict was delivered?

If you come to Osun State now, you will see that the atmosphere is calm. Everyone is happy. Government is working. He came and in less than six months he has done what even the APC government could not do in four years.

Roads are being tarred. Abandoned projects are being completed. Salaries are being paid promptly, including pension and arrears. A backlog of salaries of over four years is being attended to. Investors have started coming into the state, and above all there is security. Everyone is happy with the governor. The people do not regret voting for our governor. In their wildest imagination, I know that they never expected that the state would be this peaceful.

What was your initial reaction to your appointment as PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in Osun State over a year ago?

It came with mixed feelings, because I am not an indigene of Osun State, rather I am Ondo State. I knew beforehand that there were a lot of crises in the party in Osun State. Besides, I was not very familiar with Osun politics, but I believe that as a democrat and an administrator, I should be able to come in and make a difference.

When I got here, there were crises, but by the special grace of God, I was able to put in my best alongside my team, leading to the success that followed.

What were these challenges and how were you able to face them?

We had the issue of mistrust among party members, which emanated from the governorship primaries in the state that took place before I assumed office. And it was so obvious that if we did not do anything about it and resolve all issues raised by aggrieved party members, it would have affected our July 18, 2022, governorship election in the state.

One thing we observed was that All Progressives Congress ,APC, in the state was already taking advantage of the crises, by pouching and encroaching into our party and winning some of our party members to their side. At the end of the day, we were able to reconcile a sizable number of our party members. We made them see why we had to come together as one big family to kick out the uninspiring APC administration.

Some people were still adamant and went to court.

We tried our best to discuss with the Dr. Dotun Babayemi group , but they were adamant and went all the way, from the lower court to the Supreme Court. The Judiciary was able to make them know there was no merit in whatever they brought before it. Because we viewed it as an affront and anti-party activity that could cause problems for us in future, the party had no option but to do the needful by expelling Dotun Babayemi from the party.

Some of his associates who we tried to assist, but were still adamant, even after his expulsion, about eight of them, were also suspended and they remain suspended as I speak. We were surprised that despite the action, those renegades were still adamant. They did all sorts of things to try to scuttle our state congress.

Did you suspect any external influence on these people to …

I said earlier that it was some extraneous influence. If not, where did they get the funds to hire lawyers and move from one court to another? You know how expensive litigation is across the country. Where did they get the resources?

We were certain that there were fifth columnists, urging them to distabilise our party, and by extension distablise our government. But as time goes on, we shall get rid of them and ensure that all dedicated members have a sense of belonging.

We knew that we had a herculean task ahead to defeat an incumbent, and not just an incumbent, but an APC government that has been in power for not less than 12 years. So we now realised that we could not allow the fallout of all the primaries to scuttle our prospect for victory. We engaged our members to see their actions as a sacrifice for the party. If you lose an election that is not the end of the world because when the governor comes in there would be positions for many chieftains to occupy.

Anywhere they had issues, we quickly resolved them and forged ahead. There was this atmosphere of conviviality. Everyone was happy about the methods that we adopted to reconcile all members. We were able to shield our candidates from APC government, and I am happy that at the end of the day, we were able to make remarkable success in all the elections- presidential, National Assembly and House of Assembly elections.

The majority we secured in the state House of Assembly is an absolute majority because it is 25 seats. We are hopeful about retrieving our mandate in the constituency purportedly won by APC.

A new Exco of the PDP has been elected in Osun State. What is your advice to them?

I am elated about the outcome of the state Exco election, which put in place the people who will oversee the affairs of the state in the next four years. I am happy that a tested and trusted hand, Sunday Bisi, is taking over as chairman. He was equally part of our success. He was the Director-General of the campaign council in the last election.

They have been part of the success in the last 12 months and we worked together to stabilise the party. I am not surprised they are coming in. The Exco is made up of an experienced and compact team who will give full support to the governor to carry out his duties.

What are the chances of your presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the court begins hearing?

We have a good case and an erudite set of lawyers. I am very hopeful that at the end of the day, our candidate will be declared the winner of the poll.

What is next for you?

I am a medical doctor and I was called upon to serve the people and the party and to the glory of God, I have been able to record some successes, and after now I would be going back to my practice. If there is another call to serve the people and the party, I will be eager to contribute my quota.

I have some special people to thank for their support in the course of my assignment here. I want to thank Dr. Deji Adeleke, a father figure, and one of the biggest financiers of the party. I thank him for believing in me throughout my tour of duty in the state. I equally thank his younger sister Dr. (Mrs.) Modupeola Sanni-Adeleke, Yeye of the Universe, a wonderful and selfless mother.

Above all, I want to thank Governor Adeleke who I had never met before coming here, but who gave me the support I needed, before he even won his election, and other leaders including Rev. Bunmi Jenyo. From my home front, I want to thank my ultimate leader, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, for his advice from time to time, and every other leader from my state, and also my beautiful wife, Mrs. Kehinde Akindele, who has been holding forth in Abuja for the past 12 months.

Are you likely to contest the governorship election in Ondo State next year?

A lot of things go into that, but I am a party man, and I am willing to contribute my quota to help the PDP win the election in the state next year. APC government is the same everywhere. The same way they ran down governance in Osun is what they are doing in Ondo State. The state is not working and salaries are not paid. A lot of things deserve attention, and so we have enough grounds to kick the APC government out of the state and I will put in my best and support other leaders to do that.