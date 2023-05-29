PDP mourns Dokpesi

Dokpesi

…says Nigeria has lost a patriot

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the death of one of its leaders, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The PDP family is devastated by the death of one of its leading lights, member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), media mogul, Statesman and Patriarch of the Dokpesi family, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom).

“High Chief Dokpesi was an exceptionally committed and courageous nationalist, an insightful and loyal Partyman; brilliant and resourceful entrepreneur who was steadfast in his selfless contributions towards the unity, stability and development of our great Party and the nation at large.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Dokpesi deployed his media empire of Africa Independent Television (AIT) Ray Power FM and Faaji FM to champion the course of national development, promoted greater and affordable access to information across the country, stimulated good governance, enhanced economic growth and development in all critical sectors and opened our nation to international limelight and opportunities.

“He was a detribalized Nigerian, who put the interest and wellbeing of our nation above every other consideration and made numerous positive landmarks in our national political, economic and social landscapes.

“Chief Dokpesi’s death is indeed a colossal national loss and a big blow to the PDP family.

“The PDP condoles with the Dokpesi family, the Daar Communication Group, the Government and people of Edo State, the Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, the Edo PDP family and prays to the Almighty God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this devastating loss and to High Chief Dokpesi, eternal rest in His Bosom.”