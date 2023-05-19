Over 20,000 Nigerians defrauded through telecoms — NCC

By Adeola Badru

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday, said it has been inundated with complaints from over 20,000 Nigerians of being defrauded through telecom operations.

Head of Consumer Affairs of the NCC, Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, said this at the telecom consumers sensitisation programme, themed: ‘Shine Your Eyes, No Fall Mugu’, held at the spare parts market, Gate, in Ibadan.

According to him, many financial frauds are going on through the telecom, hence the need to educate the people, particularly, traders.

Ojo said: “The market people are our telecom consumers and without them, we cannot engage in this business.

“The market people deserve to know what is going on. Today, we are talking about Shine Your Eyes-No Fall Mugu, which means there are so many financial frauds going on through the telecom and we want to educate our people, particularly, the traders.

“So many complaints came from people who lost money to these fraudsters claiming to be telecom operators.”

“So, we need to educate our consumers all the time. We are now in the sustainability of the telecom industry and if we don’t sustain the telecom consumers, there is nothing we can do.

“Over 20, 000 Nigerians have complained about being defrauded, even as of this morning. There are people we call loan sharks. These people will call you that someone has obtained a loan from somewhere.

“How did they get your number and how did they know you are a friend to the person?

“These are the kinds of things we are trying to protect and to protect the people, we have to educate them. This initiative is consistent with the mandate of the commission to protect, inform and educate the Nigerian telecom consumers.”