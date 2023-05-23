Okowa tasks public officers on selfless service

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Tuesday, charged public officers in the state to offer selfless service in the discharge of their duties.

Okowa gave the charge at Government House, Asaba, while swearing-in the Auditor-General of the state, Mrs Veronica Okonji and nine new permanent secretaries whose appointments were announced on Monday.

The new permanent secretaries include Dr (Mrs) Ejedimu Awoke, Dr. Gloria Patrick-Ferife, Mr Ereomola Diden and Dr Paul Okubor.

Others are Mr Wilson Chukwuka, Mrs Felicia Ohwofasa, Mr Victor Udi, Mrs Winifred Emeni and Whisky Erhiurhoro.

Okowa congratulated the new appointees on their appointments and urged them to be ready to offer selfless services that would inspire sustainable growth and development of the state.

“As permanent secretaries, you have a role to play in assisting the various Commissioners that will be appointed, and it is a lot of work to be an adviser to any commissioner.

The first thing you have to do as a Permanent Secretary, is to ensure that you key yourself in knowledge to the programmes of the next administration.

“I want to congratulate you on your appointments and as you begin your next phase under the incoming government of Sherriff Oborevwori.

” It is my prayer that you put in your best and be ready to organize the various ministries, agencies and ensure that you are efficient in service that the people of Delta will benefit from,” he said.

The governor thanked the civil service of the state for the role they played in enhancing the success story of his administration.

He said that it was his prayer that Delta State would continue to grow stronger and maintain peace, just as he thanked the people for offering prayers for him and the state in general.

Responding on behalf of the Auditor-General (State) and the nine Permanent Secretaries, Dr Gloria Ferife thanked God for making their appointment possible.

She said that the governor had, once again, shown his penchant for magnanimity through their career flight made possible by him.

She said that they were aware of the enormous responsibilities of being Auditor-General and Permanent Secretaries, assuring that they would not disappoint the state.(NAN)