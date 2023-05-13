Nigerian hajj system one of the best, says Saudi Hajj expert

…we’re honoured, NAHCON Chairman

…says advanced team of officials to leave May 21

…pilgrims airlifting starts May 25

By Ishola Balogun

The Director General and Consultant to the Deputy Minister for Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Badr Alsolami has stated that Nigeria Hajj operation system is one of the best in the world.

Dr Alsolami stated this during a workshop for Hajj officials held at the Hajj House, headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abuja, Saturday.

The event was organised by Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Company of Mutawwifs for Pilgrims from African non-Arab Countries and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The workshop Titled “Training and capacity building for pilgrims groups and leaders was part of the initiative to train Nigerian hajj managers on crowd control and management communication skills, information and awareness campaign.

Dr Alsolami who is the head of the Resource persons to the workshop disclosed that the Saudi Hajj Ministry decided to organize the workshop for Nigerian Hajj Managers due to the seriousness that Nigerian Hajj officials attach to the success of each year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

According to him, “Nigeria is one of the best organizing countries that come for Hajj every year. That is why we are here to make sure they continue doing well. I sincerely hope NAHCON wins this year’s award for the best Hajj Affairs office, they deserve it,” he said.

The Saud official said that he was familiar with Nigeria and its people and he considered the country his second home.

“I am delighted to come back to my country Nigeria. I am particularly in love with Zaria”, he said.

He said his team has prepared well for the workshop and they have come along with a number of products including audio visual materials in both English and Hausa for distribution to Nigerian pilgrims.

“Our goal is to reach every pilgrim for them to understand the services that will be rendered to them and what is expected of them as well”.

He added that the impact of the workshop will be measured during the forthcoming Hajj exercise and the outcome will also be shared with other Hajj participating countries.

We’re honoured – NAHCON

Speaking earlier, NAHCON Chairman, Zikirullah Kunle Hassan expressed delight on the the choice Nigeria for the workshop.

“The information we have is that Nigeria is the only beneficiary of this type of workshop among countries from black Africa. We feel honored to be recognized and be part of this training,” he said.

The chairman said NAHCON is known for constant training of all its official in all aspects of Hajj management, adding that Nigeria is the 9th country that has so far established a Hajj training institute anywhere outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a former University Vice Chancellor as it’s Rector.

“Training is a fundamental part of NAHCON because Hajj requires professionalism I the areas of ICT, Hajj Management, Electronic ticketing, catering and the like, hence the establishment of the Hajj Training Institute, “ he added.

Alhaji Hassan also said that the commission has “mapped out a 25 days strategic airlift plan beginning May 25 that will see to the successful airlift of all Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”

He said while the advanced team of officials will leave on May 21, pilgrims will start travelling on May 25.

Allays fears on increase in Hajj fare

The chairman also assured intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj that there won’t be further changes on the fare paid.

He said that despite the $250 increment imposed by the air carriers, the Commission will not impose the extra cost on the pilgrims.

“It is true that the air carriers have increased the charges by $250 ( Two hundred and fifty dollars) because of the closure of the Sudanese airspace. Though we are still consulting to find an avenue to address the increase. However whatever decision that we may arrive at, it won’t impact or require the pilgrims to pay additional charges.

He also expressed dismay at the additional 63 dollars charges for camp and electronic applications in visa processing cost by the Ministry of Hajj contrary to what had earlier been agreed by the two parties that there won’t be any extra cost at the pre-Hajj meeting”.

Though, we have written to protest this and we are hoping for a positive response despite that we borne the cost without transferring same to the pilgrim.

Alhaji Hassan however prayed for the peaceful resolution of the Sudan crisis to save the lives of the innocent Sudanese, urging all feuding parties to stealth their swords in the interest of Islam, the innocent pilgrims and the country. .

He therefore urged the participants to take the training seriously stressing that the workshop has the potential to impact positively in the success of this year’s Hajj.