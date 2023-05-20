Nigerian-born Gbalajobi receives Queen Elizabeth II’s exemplary service medal in Canada

The Premier of Alberta, Honourable Danielle Smith has awarded Nigerian-born Wale Gbalajobi, the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for his outstanding volunteer work and leadership in the community. The award ceremony, organized by the Office of the Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions, held April 28, 2023 in Canada.

The event, attended by esteemed guests, community leaders, and representatives from various organizations, was to acknowledge and celebrate the charismatic Gbalajobi’s remarkable contributions in making the community a better place to live, work, raise families, and establish businesses.

Reacting, Wale Gbalajobi said he was deeply humbled by the recognition.

He said: “I am truly honored to receive this award. It has been a privilege to serve my community, and I am grateful for this recognition.”

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exemplary dedication and commitment to improving their communities.

The Office of the Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions commended the amiable Gbalajobi for his outstanding contributions and extended their congratulations on his well-deserved achievement.

They expressed gratitude for his continued dedication and emphasized the importance of individuals like Wale Gbalajobi in building stronger and more vibrant communities.

Gbalajobi, an accomplished Nigerian-Canadian entrepreneur, financial consultant, and business leader, has degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of Calgary, and has made significant contributions to the business and financial sectors in both Canada and Nigeria.

He is the President of Aquafinancial Consulting Inc., a company that coordinated the business roundtable with the Calgary Economic Development Council during the Olu of Warris trip to Calgary in 2022.

Wale’s entrepreneurial endeavors extend beyond Canada’s borders, as he has helped facilitate the entry of Nigerian businesses into the Canadian market. Notably, he played a crucial role in introducing Oando to the business Exchangecommunities in Calgary and Toronto during its listing on the Toronto Stock, fostering cross-border collaborations and growth.