NANS raises alarm over cultists’ plans to disrupt May 29 inauguration

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday, raised the alarm over plans by some hoodlums to disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the governor of the State for his second term in office.

The students, under the aegis of NANS Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) alleged that some members of a yet-to-be-identified cult group, who had infiltrated its association, are currently working with the opposition political parties in the state to cause mayhem and consequently unleash terror on some members of the public during the inauguration period.

In a statement jointly signed by NANS JCC Chairman and NAOSS National President, Damilola Kehinde Simeon and Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke respectively, copies of which were obtained by Vanguard in Abeokuta, called on the government and security operatives in the state to immediately investigate the issues raised so as not to jeopardize the existing peace being enjoyed in the state.

In the statement, the two students’ bodies in the State identified one Falola Ahmed as the arrowhead of the hoodlums, stressing that “he is notorious for political vendetta and cultism affiliations” in the state.

“We are calling on all security agencies in the state, particularly the Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigerian Police Force to take this statement very seriously as a security alert to investigate the issues raised above to maintain law and order in the state.

“We have been informed reliably that these people have been paid heavily by some politicians in the opposition party to disrupt the peace of the state and stampede the inauguration process later in this month. But because they knew that they would need an association under which they can carry out their shenanigans, they have resorted to using the name of NANS and NAOSS to flag their protest to this end”.

In the statement, the duo of Kehinde and Ogunrombi, also exonerated the Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Students Matters, Adeyemi Azeez Amoo from being the brain behind the students’ crisis which occurred last Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital, disclosing that the incident was as a result of the moves by NANS leadership to weed off usurpers from their midst.

“To start with, Adeyemi Azeez has nothing to do with what happened on Sunday 7th of May, 2023. Falola Ahmed Stainless with some non-credible persons like himself gathered in Abeokuta to impersonate the Senate of NANS in an illegitimate meeting without the consent of the legitimate leaders of NANS in the state”.

“We have only made the move to stop them from gathering when Stainless and his cronies resulted in violence. It is not surprising that the hunter who unluckily became the prey in his own gimmicks is crying foul and wrongly alleging Governor Abiodun’s S.A on Students Matters of plotting his fake attack”.

“On the contrary, we were attacked and had to defend ourselves having gone to their midst to question their rights to organize themselves and impersonate our offices. We know for a fact that if there is any individual that should be arrested, investigated and charged for cultism, it should be Falola Ahmed Stainless for he is a well-known Alora member. We are challenging him to put himself up for investigation on this openly”.