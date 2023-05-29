My Govt ‘ll create environment for everyone to prosper – Kefas

… Promise to lead by example

By Femi Bolaji

The newly sworn in governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, has said his government will create an enabling environment for all inhabitants of the state to succeed.

Agbu who spoke Monday, at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo the state capital, also promised to lead by example.

He noted that the task before him as governor of the state is enormous but expressed confidence that his experience before now has prepared him for the job.

He said “ the path that has led me to this office has been filled with pricks and thorns. But however providence you the people of Taraba state have given me the mandate to deliver.

“I want us all to put our differences aside and come together as one to move Taraba forward.

“We will ensure that we remain accountable and responsive to all.

“We will work closely with civil societies, private sector and development partners to provide a platform for a mutually beneficial relationship.

“A relationship that would enhance the quality of life in this blessed state.

“My passion for Taraba is driven by the commitment to social justice, welfare and equity. As such, one of my key priority will be to address the specific challenges faced by our youths, women and people living with disabilities.

“My administration will focus on addressing unemployment challenges, illiteracy, marginalisation and lack of access to resources.

“We will work to create an enabling environment for all people to prosper.”