Morgan State University choir to perform in Nigeria on May 29 — U.S. Consulate

The U.S. Consulate says the Morgan State University Choir will visit Nigeria from May 29 to May 31 to share their talents in a cultural exchange of song, music and vocal performances.

The consulate said in a statement on Friday that the tour would include performances at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun and Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre.

The performances will hold on May 29, May 30, and May 31 respectively.

According to the consulate, Morgan State University Choir is one of America’s most prestigious university choral ensembles and is notable for performing in sold-out halls and wide critical acclaim.

Joe Kruzich, the consulate’s Public Affairs Officer, said the choir’s visit to Nigeria would contribute to strengthening the bonds of friendship and collaboration through music and arts.

He said that the burgeoning ties between the U.S. and Nigeria were extended through institutions like Morgan State University and other historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) which have continued to serve as a home for international students in the U.S., including many from Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to support the upcoming visit of the Morgan State University Choir to Nigeria.

“The United States and Nigeria have many common interests, especially in areas as diverse as music, film and the arts through which we create dialogue and exchange.

“The role of music in diplomacy cannot be overemphasised, especially with its emphasis on free expression, creativity and collaborative teamwork,” he said.

The consulate added that the choir, led by its director, Dr Eric Conway, would deliver a lively mix of gospel songs and a repertoire of African and American songs, particularly African-American spirituals, which had roots in West African music traditions.