Stay rooted in God’s assignment, singer Chris Morgan charges gospel artists

Chris Morgan

Chris Morgan, a renowned Nigerian gospel music singer has captivated hearts and souls with his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

With his melodious tunes and impactful performances, he has become a beloved figure in the global music scene and a beacon of hope for many.

Best known for his hit song “Daily As I Live,” Chris Morgan continues to inspire audiences with his uplifting messages of faith, love, and gratitude.

Born and raised in the red dust of Otukpo in Benue State Nigeria, Chris Morgan discovered his passion for music at a tender age, growing up in a Christian family. He was exposed to the power of gospel music and its ability to touch lives as he honed his vocal skills and songwriting abilities.

Chris Morgan, the CEO of Apples of God Records, embarked on a musical journey that has eventually made him a respected figure in the music industry.

Chris Morgan’s music is a fusion of contemporary gospel, worship, and soulful melodies. His songs carry deep spiritual messages and resonate with listeners from various walks of life.

Through his powerful voice and soul-stirring performances, he has touched countless hearts, bringing solace, encouragement, and joy to his listeners.

Speaking with newsmen recently, Morgan talked about his journey to the top, among other things.

Speaking on his humble beginning in the gospel music industry, the singer said, “Well, my journey in the gospel music industry started from very humble beginnings. As a young boy, I discovered my passion for music and began singing in church choirs and local events.

“I didn’t come from a wealthy background, so pursuing a career in gospel music was not an easy path. I faced numerous challenges, including financial constraints and limited opportunities. However, my faith in God and love for Him kept me going. I believed that my talent was a gift from Him, and I was determined to use it to touch lives and spread His message of love and hope.

“I started performing at small gatherings, church events, and even on the streets. I would sing my heart out, sharing the gospel through my music wherever I could. It was a time of learning and growth for me.”

On advice for other gospel singers who may be starting their musical journey or facing similar challenges, the Benue-born worshiper said, “My advice to gospel singers, especially those starting their musical journey or facing challenges, is to always keep their focus on the assignment given to them by God. It’s easy to get carried away by the allure of material things, fame, and recognition, but we must remember that our primary purpose is to spread the Gospel and lead people to Christ through our music.

“In a world where the pursuit of material possessions and personal success often takes center stage, it is crucial for gospel singers to maintain a humble and servant-hearted mindset. We must remember that our gifts and talents are not meant for personal gain but rather to serve God and bless others.

“Stay grounded in prayer and seek God’s guidance in every step of your musical journey. Build a strong foundation in the Word of God and let His truth permeate your music. Remember that success in the kingdom of God is not measured by worldly standards but by the impact we make in the lives of others and the transformation we bring through our music.

“Additionally, surround yourself with a supportive community of believers who will encourage and uplift you during difficult times. Collaborate with like-minded artists who share your passion for spreading the Gospel, and together, you can inspire and impact lives in more significant ways.”