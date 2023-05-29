Minister of state’s unconstitutional: Keyamo is right – Prince Adewole Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said he is on the same page with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the position of the minister of state is a constitutional misnomer, as the constitution has no provision for such.



Adebayo, however, said he found it strange that Keyamo, having known the truth, accepted the illegal appointment and only to point it out after serving out his tenure.



Keyamo had penultimate Wednesday during the valedictory session presided over by President Buhari to mark the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, under his (Buhari) administration, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa that it is an aberration to appoint a Minister of State.

He noted that some other Ministers of State, have been grumbling and unable to be bold and speak out. He said it would be difficult to assess the individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretion was shackled under the discretion of the Ministers as any original ideas developed by a Minister of State are subject to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by Council.



In a tweet, through his verified account, @Pres_Adebayo, the former presidential candidate, said: “I agree with @fkeyamo that designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with. What I find hard to reconcile is why @fkeyamo would knowingly accept such unlawful appointment from @MBuhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”



He also congratulated the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR). He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved him life ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria.



“I congratulate President-elect @officialABAT on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) today. May he uphold all the duties and responsibilities of the highest rank in the land. A lifetime ambition has now been attained. Let Nigeria come first,” he tweeted.